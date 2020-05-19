Dhaka’s air ‘unhealthy’ again as it ranks 2nd in Air Quality Index









Dhaka’s air was classified ‘unhealthy’ again as the megacity ranked the second worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday morning.





The city had an AQI score of 175 in the morning and it was classified as ‘unhealthy’.





When the AQI scores between 151 and 200, some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may start experience more serious health effects.





India’s Delhi, and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the top and third in the list of cities with worst air quality.





The AQI is a tool for reporting daily air quality of any city or country. It tells how clean or polluted the air is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for public.

It focuses on health effects that one might experience within a few hours or days after breathing polluted air.

