Coronavirus: 20 cops among 30 infected in Natore









Thirty people including 20 policemen and an Ansar member were infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours until Tuesday morning in Natore.





Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shahriaz, said all shopping malls, markets, and businesses were shut down onTuesday morning.





Pharmacies and grocery shops will remain out of the purview of the restriction, he added.





Bangladesh has so far reported 23,870 coronavirus cases and 349 deaths.





On Monday, the health authorities confirmed detection of 1,602 new cases and 21 deaths – the highest single-day figure so far.

