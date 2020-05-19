Coronavirus in Bangladesh spreading fast; 1,251 new cases reported in 24 hrs





Bangladesh saw a big jump in coronavirus cases with the detection of 1,251 more new cases in the span of 24 hours, raising the total cases to 25,121.





The fast spreading contagious disease also claimed 21 more lives during the same period, taking the death tally to 370.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.





In the last 24 hours, 42 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 8,449 samples, she added.

She also said that in the last 24 hours 408 coronavirus-infected people made full recovery in the country.





The global death toll from the virus infected reached 320,130 as of Tuesday.

According to worldometer data, 4,890,863 cases have so far been confirmed since the virus was first reported in China in December last year.





Currently, 2,663,341 confirmed COVID-19 patients are being treated and 44,765 of them are in serious or critical condition globally.

The number of recovered patients is also rising as it was 1,907,392 on Tuesday which is 86 percent of the total cases, the Worldometer data shows.





Also Read:Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh exceed 20,000; 15 more die





The US has been the worst-hit country with the highest number of infections and deaths – more than 1,550,294 cases and 91,981 deaths.

Meanwhile, Russia has come up to the second position from infection as 290,678 people have already got the virus while the deaths remained controlled to 2,722 in the country.





The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11. Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

To cope with the worsening coronavirus situation, the government extended general holidays further until May 30. The public transport services will also remain suspended until then.





Leave Your Comments