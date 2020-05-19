Pay salaries, bonuses to workers before Eid: Kamal Ahmed to factory owners





State Minister for Industries Ministry Kamal Ahmed Majumder on Tuesday urged the factory owners including those of RMG factories to pay worker’s salaries and bonuses before Eid.





Besides, if any worker is infected with coronavirus, he/she should be given proper treatment, said the state minister after distributing Eid gifts among poor people at Adarsha High School premises of Mirpur-10 in the capital.





The factories which have been kept open during the general holidays have to follow 31- point guidelines given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the directives of the Health Ministry.





Production has to be continued maintaining health and social distancing rules, he added.





Kamal said that the government is working restlessly to alleviate the sufferings of the poor people duirng the crisis.





The government has taken many programmes like cash distribution among 50 lakh poor people to help the poor, he said.

Leave Your Comments