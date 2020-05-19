65-day fishing ban in Bay begins from Wednesday





The 65-day ban on fishing in the Bay of Bengal will begin from Wednesday.





The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has taken all necessary measures to implement the ban from May 20 to July 23, said a handout of PID on Tuesday.





Besides, the Ministry also issued an order in this regard and sent it to the Bangladesh Navy Headquarters, Public Security Division, Shipping Ministry, Armed Forces Division, Police Headquarters, Coast Guard, Rab Headquarters, Fisheries Department, River police, Divisional commissioners of Barishal, Khulna and Chattogram divisions, and 14 deputy commissioners concerned of the coastal belt.





In an online briefing, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Tuesday





sought cooperation from local administration, Bangladesh Navy, Police, Coast Guard, Rab and River police to implement the restriction.





Also read: 65-day ban on fishing in Bay from May 20: Minister





Already some 23,496.98 metric tonnes of rice have been allocated for the families of 4,19,589 registered fishermen, he said.

Leave Your Comments