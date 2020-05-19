NEC approves ADP involving Tk 205,145 cr for new FY





The National Economic Council (NEC) on Tuesday approved the Annual Development Programme (ADP) involving Tk 205,145 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal year with focus on transport, education, health and agriculture sectors.





The final approval to the ADP was given at an NEC meeting held at its conference room.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who joined the meeting from her official residence Ganobhaban through videoconferencing, presided over it.





Planning Minister MA Mannan said an amount of Tk 9,466 crore has been allocated for autonomous entities and the whole size of the ADP will be Tk 214,611 crore with this amount.





Of the Tk 205,145 crore, an amount of Tk 134,643 crore will come from internal sources while Tk 70,502 from foreign sources.





Of the Tk 9,466 crore of the autonomous entities, the internal sources will provide Tk 5,578 crore while the foreign portion will be Tk 3,888 crore.





He said the number of the total development projects for the next fiscal year will be 1673, including 89 projects for autonomous entities.





Under the ADP, there will be 1584 projects and 1,456 of them are investment projects, 127 technical assistance projects while another is a JDCF-financed one.





Transport sector will get Tk 52,183 crore (25.44 pc) while infrastructural planning, water supply and housing Tk 25,795 crore (12.57 pc), power sector Tk 24,804 crore (12.09 pc), education and religion Tk 23,390 crore (11.40 pc), Science, Information and Communication Technology Tk 18,448 crore (8.99 pc), rural development and rural entities Tk 15,555 crore (7.58 pc), health, population and family welfare Tk 13,033 crore (6.35 pc), agriculture Tk 8,383 crore (4.09 pc), water resources Tk 5,527 crore (2.69 pc) and public administration Tk 4,048 crore (1.97 pc).





Local Government Division will get the highest allocation of Tk 31,131 crore followed by road transportation and highways division Tk 24,825 crore, Power Division Tk 24,804 crore, Science and Technology Ministry Tk 17,389 crore, Railways Ministry Tk 12,491 crore, Health Service Division Tk 10,054 crore, Secondary and Higher Secondary Division Tk 9,865 crore, Primary and Mass Education Division Tk 9,404 crore, Bridges Division Tk 7,973 crore and Water Resources Ministry Tk 6,269 crore.





The number of projects in the outgoing fiscal year was 1,744 without the projects of the autonomous entities.





The ADP size for the current fiscal (2019-20) was Tk 202,721 crore, but it was later revised to Tk 192,921 crore.

Leave Your Comments