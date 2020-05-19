JTI Bangladesh continues to invest in various initiatives





Japan Tobacco International Bangladesh is providing support that is directly benefitting approximately 60,000 people across Bangladesh. A special COVID-19 fund has been mobilized to provide essential food and hygiene commodities to underprivileged communities as well as protective gear to high-risk frontline workers.





These initiatives are being undertaken in addition to The JTI Foundation’s existing long-term community investment projects in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene in different parts of Bangladesh.



Neil Coupland, General Manager of Japan Tobacco International Bangladesh said “Our track record of supporting the communities where we work, both by funded partnership programs as well as through the many volunteering activities of our employees, is something of which we are rightfully proud. Giving back to society is a key part of who we are at JTI.



For almost two decades, The JTI Foundation has concentrated on improving the lives of those affected by disaster. As a result of diverse programs with our numerous partners, hundreds of thousands have benefited from its efforts to deliver swift, lasting relief in the aftermath of natural or man-made emergencies. Now is the time, once again, to do just that – to reach out to the most vulnerable in our communities and provide a helping hand at a time of greatest need.”



This emergency relief and other support is being delivered directly to the District administration, Police authorities and partner charitable organizations to ensure targeted, need-based and fast delivery to underserved and high-risk groups in districts where we have operational infrastructure.



Japan Tobacco International Bangladesh has participated and enhanced the emergency response initiatives of Swisscontact Bangladesh, Water & Life Bangladesh (Shobar Jonno Pani), “Mission Save Bangladesh” and The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). The partnership with Swisscontact Bangladesh and Water & Life Bangladesh has been funded by The JTI Foundation, a charitable organization financially endowed by JTI SA.





