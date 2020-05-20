Bongo launches '@ Home with-2.0'









In a bid to help people stay entertained while in self-quarantine, Bongo, Bangladesh's largest video-streaming service, has again launched '@ Home with - 2.0' music series with top musicians.





The musicians include Asif Akbar, EleyasHossain, Zakiya Sultana Kornia, Belal Khan, BadhonSarker Puja, Oyshee, Zanita Ahmed Zhilik, Imran Mahmudul, PutulSajia Sultana, Muhammad Milon, AbantiSithi, said a press release.







Anyone can download the BongoBD app on their phone from the Google Playstore or from the Apple App store, or can simply visit www.bongobd.com to enjoy this special arrangement with the country's top musicians. Bongo is also available globally for Bangladeshi expatriate community who can also watch Bongo content for free, said the release.





The COVID-19 pandemic is changing our everyday life this year. It is causing widespread concern, fear and stress, all of which are reactions to the changing and uncertain situation that everyone finds themselves in. The government has urged the people to follow a number of health guidelines which include home quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Leave Your Comments