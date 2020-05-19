Deepika Padukone suggests her fans to watch this film

Deepika Padukone





Just like us, Deepika Padukone too has been self-quarantining at home with hubby Ranveer Singh due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.







But it looks like the couple is making the most of their time at home as they are cooking delicious meals, working out together and latest posts also suggest that they are also enjoying the quality time together by watching movies.





The 'Cocktail' actress recently took to Instagram to share the poster of Emma Watson, Ezra Miller and Logan Lerman's 2012 film 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower'. The film is based on how 2 people help their friend get over depression. Apart from watching films and enjoying time together at home, the adorable couple has also contributed to the PM Cares Fund to help the people suffering from the pandemic.







Not only that but Deepika and Ranveer have taken to social media on various occasions to raise awareness about the spread of coronavirus and urged their fans to follow the government's rules and stay indoors. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika is all set to team up with AnanyaPanday and SiddhantChaturvedi in ShakunBatra's next. Apart from that, she also has the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' and sports drama '83' in her kitty.







--- Agencies

Leave Your Comments