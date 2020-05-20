



Actress Radhika Apte has decided to shorten her hair. On Sunday, Radhika took to Instagram and posted a selfie in which she is seen flaunting her long locks, revealing it's time to chop their length."Going to take a pair of scissors and chop the length. I love how long and healthy my hair has grown.







But it's time to say goodbye! #detachment," Radhika Apte captioned the image.RadhikaApte is currently spending time with her husband Benedict Taylor at her home in London. Also, in March, RadhikaApte had detailed her experience about her immigration from India to the UK, during the pandemic."For all the many messages I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity… I'm back in London safely.







There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either."

