Worldwide waffling









The 25-year-old was a member of France's World Cup-winning squad in 2018 and cost the Bundesliga giants a club record £37million three years ago. He has grown unsettled in Germany this season and wants to leave, having made just 13 Bundesliga appearances this season, with only seven of those starts. Bayern aren't going to stand in his way as they look to fund transfers, with Manchester City's Leroy Sane on their wishlist. But Tolisso needed an operation to repair ankle ligaments last month, and United will want him to prove his fitness before pressing ahead with a move.











Nick Kyrgios told Andy Murray the British tennis star was better than world number one Novak Djokovic, claiming the Serb "dodges" his serve while the Scot "is on it like a light". By his own estimate Kyrgios had drunk six glasses of wine when he logged on from his Canberra home for an Instagram live chat with Murray that started after midnight for the Australian. "My knowledge and interest in red wine has gone incredibly up during this quarantine," said Kyrgios, well known for his withering comments about leading tennis players, even though the undeniably talented world number 40 has never gone beyond the quarter-finals of a major championship. Murray, however, appears to be one of his few rivals Kyrgios respects, with the Scot having defeated Djokovic in both the 2012 US Open and 2013 Wimbledon finals.









The Greens have proposed increasing government debt by $300bn in a bid to kickstart the economy out of the Covid-19 contraction through investments in industry, infrastructure and renewable energy. The Invest to Recover plan, released on Monday, sets up the Greens' economic argument leading into the next election as a battle against Coalition austerity and Labor, which it says is "afraid of sensible borrowing to invest in our future".











President Donald Trump and his GOP allies are misrepresenting the facts behind the legal case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn as they seek to allege improper behavior during the Obama administration in the presidential campaign season. Broadly dubbing his allegations "Obamagate," Trump points to unspecified conspiracies against himself in 2016 and suggests the disclosure of Flynn's name as part of legal U.S. surveillance of foreign targets was criminal and motivated by partisan politics. There's no evidence of that. Over the weekend, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro also alleged without evidence corruption involving Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter, in China. And in an interview re-aired Sunday, Trump mischaracterized messages between FBI employees to suggest a post-2016 election plot to get him.



