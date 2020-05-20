US Embassy to remain closed for a number of days









The United States Embassy, including its Consular section, will remain closed on Thursday in observance of Shab-e-Qadr.





It will also remain closed on Sunday, May 24, in observance of U.S. Memorial Day holiday; and Monday, May 25 through Tuesday, May 26, in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr. Emergency services for American citizens will be available over the holidays, said the US Embassy on Tuesday, reports UNB. American citizens with emergency situations should call (88) (02) 5566-2000 and ask to speak with the duty officer.







The Embassy will resume normal working hours on May 27, and thereafter, including emergency services for American Citizens.





