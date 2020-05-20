BNP slams govt for relaxing 'lockdown'









BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam has said that the government has pushed the country towards a 'dangerous situation' by relaxing the 'lockdown'. He expressed the concern while addressing a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan Office in the city on Tuesday. Mirza Fakhrul said, "The DMP is announcing the reopening of restaurants and shops.





It's completely contrary to social distancing rules. we've seen in the newspapers that thousands of people are gathering in Old Dhaka, ignoring the social distancing rules. It's usual that thousands of people will take to the streets if the lockdown is eased."







The BNP leader further said, "If it continues, the country will head towards a dire consequence. The government has pushed the country towards a dangerous situation by easing the lockdown and not properly tackling the virus."





He alleged that the government has been demonstrating its hegemony and arrogance. "They've exposed their lack of farsightedness, coordination, and indifference and obstinacy in every step of dealing with the pandemic. The government has to take the responsibility for the deaths from corona."





The BNP leader questioned as to why the government did not take steps to keep people indoors and enforce the lockdown when it declared the public holidays and extended that in different phases. "It's manifested the government's incompetency."





