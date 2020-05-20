Cooperate with govt during Corona crisis









Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has called upon all political parties, including BNP, to play a responsible role and extend cooperation to the government in the greater interest of the country and its people during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. He came up with the call at a virtual media briefing at his official residence in the city on Tuesday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, "Refrain from indulging in mudslinging . . . Extend your hands of cooperation to the government by playing a responsible role as political parties."







Quader said unity will be the key-driven force to tackle the ongoing pandemic as ferocity of the coronavirus will neither spare anybody nor show pity.





About the media reports centering the allegations against some private hospitals that sought extra money for treating the Coronavirus patients, the minister urged the authorities concerned and hospital or clinic owners to provide necessary treatment facilities to people at lesser cost on humanitarian ground.





AL general secretary termed the journalists and media workers as frontline fighters and requested the newspapers owners to pay all dues of the media people as well as other workers who work in different mills and factories before the Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival of Muslims.





Expressing grave concern over the home-bound people's traveling to their respective hometowns ahead of the Eid festival defying government's restriction, Quader said, "This sort of gatherings can create a horrible situation for own-self and the people around him or her".





"It would hamper lives and livelihoods ultimately . . . Please stop travelling right now and abide by the health safety rules instead," Quader urged.





