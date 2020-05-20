‘Amphan’ likely to make landfall on Wednesday evening





Super cyclone ‘Amphan’ lying over northwest bay and adjoining west-central bay at midnight is likely to cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coast on Wednesday afternoon or evening, the Met Office said.





‘Amphan’ will be the first super-cyclonic storm to hit the region for more than 20 years. In 1999, a super-cyclone hit the coast of Odisha, killing more than 9,000 people in India.





A latest bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said cyclone ‘Amphan’ over west central bay and adjoining northwest bay moved northwards and lies over northwest bay and adjoining West central bay.





It was centred at midnight about 690km southwest of Chattogram Port, 655km southwest of Cox’s Bazar Port, 645km south-southwest of Mongla Port and 550km south-southwest of Payra Port, the bulletin said, adding that it is likely to move in a north-northeasterly direction.





The maximum sustained wind speed within 85km of the cyclone centre is about 200km per hour rising to 220km per hour in gusts or squalls.





Sea will remain very high near the cyclone centre, the Met Office said. All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to take shelter immediately and remain in shelter until further notice.





Warning signal





The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted danger signal number 7.





Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirozpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under this danger signal.





Besides, maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have been advised to keep hoisted danger signal 6.





The coastal districts of Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar and their offshore islands and chars will come under this signal.





Storm surge warning





The low-lying areas of coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 5-10 feet height above normal astronomical tide under the influence of the cyclone and the new moon phase.





Wind warning





The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience wind speed up to 140-160km per hour with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the cyclone.





Government preparations





State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said the government has taken necessary preparations to face the super cyclone.





He said 12,078 shelters have been kept ready in 19 coastal districts.





The super cyclone is expected to cause heavy rains and possible flooding in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camps, home to more than a million Rohingyas.





Special precautionary measures have been taken as ‘Amphan’ is moving across the Bay of Bengal and likely to make landfall in coastal areas by Wednesday, Dr Enamur said.





The Armed Forces said it has taken preparations to tackle the aftermath of the super cyclone.





