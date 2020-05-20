16 more found infected with coronavirus in Kishoreganj









Sixteen more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Kishoreganj district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday.





Civil Surgeon of the district Dr Mohammad Mujibur Rahman said the results of sample tests of 182 people came out on Tuesday, confirming that 16 new people were infected with coronavirus, raising the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 234.





Among the newly-detected people, seven are from Bhairab upazila, four from Sadar upazila, three from Hossainpur upazila and two from Tarail upazila.





During the period, two people recovered from the coronavirus in the district.





So far, Bangladesh has confirmed 25,121 new COVID-19 cases and 370 deaths.

