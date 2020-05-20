Amphan set to hit coast today; signal No 10 at Mongla, Payra









Super Cyclone Amphan is set to make landfall on the coast of Bangladesh on Wednesday afternoon or evening, packing a sustained wind speed of about 200 kph rising to 220 kph in gusts or squalls.





The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist great danger signal number 10 while Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have been advised to hoist great danger signal number 9.





It centred at 09 am on Wednesday about 525 km southwest off Chattogram port, 515 km southwest off Cox’s Bazar port, 345 km southwest off Mongla port and 370 km southwest of Payra port.





It is likely to move in a northnortheasterly direction and may cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coast near Sundarbans in the afternoon or evening.





The maximum sustained wind speed within 85 kms of the cyclone centre is about 200 kph rising to 220 kph in gusts/ squalls. The sea will remain very high near the cyclone centre.





According to the satellite data from NASA-NOAA’s Suomi NPP satellite revealed that Tropical Cyclone Amphan was located near latitude 16.5 degrees north and longitude 86.8 degrees east, that is about 377 nautical miles south-southwest of Kolkata, India on May 19 at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC).





Amphan was moving to the north-northeast and had maximum sustained winds near 110 knots. It is weakening as it moves north-northeast. The storm is forecast to make landfall near Kolkata on May 20 soon after 2 a.m. EDT (0600 UTC), according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.





Warning for coastal districts





The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakati, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal number No 10.





The maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have been advised to lower danger signal number NO 6 but instead hoist great danger signal number No 9. Coastal districts of Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal number No 9.





Storm surge warning:





Under the influence of the cyclone and the end day of last quarter moon, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakati, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 10-15 feet height above normal astronomical tide.













Wind warning:





The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakati, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience wind speed up to 140-160 kph in gusts/ squalls with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the cyclone.





All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to take shelter immediately and will remain in shelter till further notice.





Shelters Ready





State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman on Tuesday said the government has taken necessary preparations to face the super cyclone.





He said 12,078 shelters have been kept ready in 19 coastal districts.





The Fisheries and Livestock Ministry on Tuesday set up a control room to deal with the destruction likely to be caused by Amphan.

