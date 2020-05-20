322 coronavirus patients so far detected in Narsingdi









A total of 322 coronavirus patients have so far been detected after testing 2325 samples in six upazilas of the district.





Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Titan today said a total of 322 patients were diagnosed with coronavirus so far after testing 2325 samples in six upazilas of the district.





Among infected patients, 215 are in Sadar upazila, 26 in Shibpur upazila, 18 in polash upazila, 5 in Monohardi upazila, 26 in Belabo upazila and 28 in Raipura upazila.





He also said so far four people died, of whom, three are in Sadar upaziala and one in Polash upazila.





Apart from this, 166 patients were released from the isolation center after treatment and at present 141 patients are in home quarantine and





11 are in the hospital isolation center in the district.





