US embassy closed till Tuesday









The USA embassy here, including its consular section, will remain closed till Tuesday from tomorrow in observance of various holidays.





Emergency services for American citizens will be available during the holidays while the embassy will resume normal working hours May 27, 2020 and thereafter, said a US Embassy press release here.





The embassy will be closed on Thursday, May 21, in observance of Shab-e-Qadr, Sunday, May 24, in observance of U.S. Memorial Day; and Monday, May 25 through Tuesday, May 26, in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr, it said.





American citizens with emergency situations should call (88) (02) 5566-2000 and ask to speak with the duty officer, the release added.

Leave Your Comments