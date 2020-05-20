5.32cr people get govt’s relief assistance during COVID-19 crisis









Over 5.32 crore people across the country have in the meantime received relief as the government continues its humanitarian assistance to mitigate their sufferings amid pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.





According to the information received from the 64 district administrations, till May 19, a total of 1,72,467 metric tons of rice was allocated as relief and of the amount, 1,38,754 metric tons was distributed among over 5.32 crore people of 1 crore 19 lakh 74 thousand and 460 families throughout the country, said an official handout here today.





The government has, so far, allocated Taka 97.78 crore in cash for purchasing other food items including the baby food.

