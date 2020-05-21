Published:  12:00 AM, 21 May 2020

Diner Sheshe

Diner Sheshe


"When symptoms of depression crept into my teen years, I confused it as 'being unhappy with my body.' I was obese as a child, and was used to people telling me, 'Moti ho gayihai.' So thinking that losing weight would make me happy, I went on a fitness binge; when I moved to Mumbai for college, I lost 20 kilos. But no matter how much weight I lost, I couldn't escape the feeling of emptiness.

I knew something was wrong, when I didn't feel joy after getting selected for an exchange program at Harvard-my dream college. Throughout the trip, I acted like the most cheerful person, only to go back to my room and cry myself to sleep. I couldn't understand why-I'd ticked off the biggest thing on my bucket list. That was the first night I wrote a suicide note.

I thought about getting help a lot. But people said things like, 'I feel like dying' or 'I'm depressed' so casually, that I thought I was overreacting. My parents thought mental health wasn't a 'real problem' either, so I acted like everything was okay.

For 5 years, my illness went unchecked. On the surface, everything was great; I'd secured a good job, topped my exams, and had a good group of friends. I almost felt guilty for feeling unhappy. But on the inside, I was falling apart. I'd write suicide notes and think about jumping off my balcony or drinking phenyl. I knew I couldn't keep it a secret any longer, so I told my friends and family. They arranged for me to see a psychiatrist who diagnosed me with 'Dysthymia'-chronic depression. I began to take medication and started therapy, everyday. Things got a little better, but I'd suppressed myself for so long, that recovery wasn't easy.

It's been a month since I've been home, and I know it's going to be a long road before I can say I've healed. But I'm trying. I've even started a forum for people struggling with mental health, to vent their feelings, and find comfort in our safe space. I still don't know when the next episode will grip me, but at least I finally know one thing- you can have a mental illness even if your life is seemingly great and that's just okay."

Human of Bombay, Fb


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From The Connected Age

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »