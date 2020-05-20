UIU innovates emergency ventilator









Since its early inception at the end of 2019, recently coronavirus contamination has skyrocketed at an alarming rate with a threatening geometric progression. It draws 5 among 100 individuals close to the pangs of death. We need ventilators to support their failing lungs.







From United International University, AIMS Lab and ANTT Robotics ltd started their research steered in collaboration with an American scientist from Encore LLC. Dr. Jeffrey Elbin fused the joint research with the scientific collaboration of information and goal-driven partnership. Some ICU doctors are also helping to carry the project forward.







The research focused on producing effective ventilators from low cost locally available materials. The team is ready to deploy 20 ventilators per week from their laboratory. Now the ventilator is ready for a clinical trial.





AIMS lab started its journey, aiming at computer technology research and development by United International University with the name "Advanced Intelligent Multidisciplinary Lab". Professor Dr. Khandaker A Mamun, the founder of AIMS Lab, is hopeful about this ventilator and states that the ventilator will help Bangladesh fight COVID-19.





ANTT Robotics started its journey back in 2017 with the motto "Made in Bangladesh" and excelled their way up in robotics research and project development. It is currently in collaboration with the ICT Division of Bangladesh and has been awarded funds by Startup Bangladesh.

Leave Your Comments