Mushy's relief mission for the helpless continues

Mushfiqur Rahim



Bangladesh dependable batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been coming up with one commendable initiative after another since the outbreak of coronavirus in this country.





He stood by the helpless and helpless with a sympathetic attitude. Keeping that continuity, this time he stood by the wheelchair cricketers. During his tenure, he provided financial assistance to 50 wheelchair cricketers in the country.





National wheelchair cricket team captain Mohammad Mohsin confirmed the news to a Bangladesh online newspaper Sarabangla on Wednesday.







"Mushfiqur Bhai has provided financial support to 50 of us who have played international matches and are in the national team," he said. Players from Rajshahi, Khulna, Mymensingh and Chittagong are getting support. I have been giving it in phases for the last two days. Rajshahi, Khulna are left. Cooperation may reach their development number by tomorrow (today). '





Mohsin also said that this cooperation has brought good news for them during the country's crisis. "The players are very happy with this help. It is a great pleasure for us that a man like Mushfiqur Bhai has given us this support." Mohsin added.







Mushi's relief mission for the helpless began in March. With the help of the common people he gave half of his salary. After that he sent about 200 PPEs and hand sanitizers for the health workers of his district Bogra Medical College.







Earlier, he provided financial assistance to the needy through the local council. Not only this, 30 net bowlers of the cricket board have also got his support. After that, Mushi also helped by selling the bat that made history in Tests at auction. This time the members of wheelchair cricket got his support.





Leave Your Comments