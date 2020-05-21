Williamson next in Tamim's Facebook live show









Some magic, some sport, and plenty of laughter - players have found innovative ways to stay home, stay safe and brighten our social media feeds.





The cricket world witnessed a number of the amazing performances by Bangladesh ODI captain and dashing opener Tamim Iqbal, who loves to entertain people with his aggressive batting.







With no cricket around, Tamim has found a way to provide some entertainment for the cricket-mad fans by inviting local and international cricket stars in his Facebook live chat during the crisis times of coronavirus.





Among the fabulous five of Bangladesh cricket Mashrafe bin Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah alongside Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, ex-national cricketers Minhajul Abedin, Akram Khan, Khaled Masud, Khaled Mahmud, Naimur Rahman even former South African captain Faf du Plessis, Indian star opener Rohit Sharma, captain ViratKohli and Pakistan legend Wasim Akram all joined Tamim's live show in previous episodes.







Tamim however has sprung yet another surprise as New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, one of the best cricketers in the world, is all set to join Tamim Iqbal's next guest on his Facebook live conversation today.







The live conversation between Tamim and Williamson on Tamim's Facebook page will begin at 3:00pm (Bangladesh time). It will also be available on Tamim's Youtube channel. Although the first 10 episodes were done at night, due to time differences, today's episode will be held at 3 pm.







Three former Bangladesh captains- Minhajul Abedin, Akram Khan and Khaled Masud joined Tamim's last episode while one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, Wasim Akram joined as special guest. The king of the swing Pakistan however effusively praised Bangladesh team for their impressive improvement in cricket. He also respected Bangladesh saying Bangladesh is close in his heart.







"I played a lot of cricket with these guys (Minhajul, Akram and Pilot), and of course I know these guys very well. When I played in Bangladesh for Abahani, I played with them, I played against them as well. We have always been a very good bunch of friends on and off the field. When I come to Bangladesh to commentate, I hang out with them. Bangladesh has always been very close to my heart," Wasim told during live chatting with Tamim.





"It was always lovely to go to Bangladesh. It is a very proud moment for me to see Bangladesh improved immensely in cricket. In the last ten to 12 years, Bangladesh improved a lot. Now, they play like the world's top teams. There are many good players like you (Tamim), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman," the Pakistan cricket legend added.







Few days before former Bangladesh all-rounder Khaled Mahmud revealed that Pakistan's legendary pacer Wasim Akram insulted him during the 1999 World Cup clash between the two sides. Wasim insulted Khaled by terming small man.







The Tigers pulled off perhaps one of the biggest shocks in the cricket history in their maiden ICC World Cup entrance as they outclassed World Cup favourite formidable Pakistan in 1999 Would Cup, who went on to play the final of the event, in the group match by 62 runs riding on Khaled Mahmud's brilliant bowling spell.





He was adjudged the player of the match an impressive figure of 3/31 in his 10 overs spell which helped Bangladesh defend 224-run target.







