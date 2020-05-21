Anushka, Kohli starring own biopic!





If a biopic of Indian national cricket team captain Kohli is made, will he act there? In response to such a question, Kohli replied, if Anushka Sharma will play the role of his wife. And this word means that this cricketer has given a lot of conditions.Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri asked Kohli, "If there is a biopic about ViratKohli, will you play your role?"In reply, Kohli said, "If there is Anushka, I will definitely do a biopic." But I want to dispel a misconception that I can act.After that, Kohli added, "I want to act in my own biopic because I can better myself." "But people have the misconception that I can perform better. In fact, I have been seen in many advertisements. But anyone can learn what to do there. Acting is an art. And I am a professional cricketer."



