Artistes will perform from home

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the form of an epidemic around the world, the Government of Bangladesh has called upon the people of this country to adhere to a variety of health regulations, including home quarantine from their homes.





In view of this, Bongo has organized a music show 'Home with' to give a little extra joy to the people staying at home. In this way, the viewers will be able to enjoy all the popular songs of the best artists of the country on the online platform from home. After the success of the first episode of the event, this time Bono brought the second episode of 'Home with Music Show 2'.







Asif Akbar, Imran Mahmudul, Belal Khan will perform for the audience of Bongo in this year's event. BandhanSarkar Puja, Oyshee, Jhilik, Imran Mahmudul, Putul, Kornia, IlyasHossain, Muhammad Milon and AbantiSinthia. Bongo hopes that this musical show, which is a domestic concert, will help the audience to overcome the fatigue of quarantine time.





Anyone can now enjoy this special event of Bongo with popular music artistes of the country on the android app. Not only that, expatriates from outside the country can also enjoy any video content of Bengal for absolutely free.





