When Robert Downey Jr stood up for 'Avengers' cast









One of the biggest reasons why 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' remains one of the most expensive films ever made is that it was the first time the cast demanded paychecks that they felt they deserved. But the behind-the-scenes drama wasn't pretty, according to a 2013 Deadline article, that quoted numerous industry insiders as saying that when many cast members threatened to walk out, Robert Downey Jr was forced to stand up for them against Marvel.





According to the report, which was published shortly after the release of 'Iron Man 3' and the announcement of 'Avengers 2', several actors tried renegotiating their contracts with Marvel, after being paid a 'pittance' for their first appearances.





Even Robert Downey Jr, who reportedly earned around $70 million for the first Avengers movie and even more for Iron Man 3, publicly attempted to get a salary hike by hinting that he may be done with the character. In an appearance on Jon Stewart's show, he said, "I don't know. I had a long contract with them and now we're gonna renegotiate."





The report quoted an insider as saying, "Some received only $200,000 for 'Avengers' and Downey got paid $50M. On what planet is that OK?" This caused some bad blood behind-the-scenes. "Marvel has created so much animosity by strong-arming and bullying on sequels already. It's counterproductive," another insider said.





Reporter Nikke Finke wrote that she'd heard "Marvel already has threatened to sue or recast when contracts and/or options are challenged. That prompted a few cast members to respond, 'Go ahead.'" She wrote that Chris Hemsworth in particular wasn't too keen on returning for more Thor films, especially after the bitter experience working on 'Thor 2'. "I also understand that Scarlett Johansson told castmates she's 'not going to cut her quote' for the film," Finke wrote.

