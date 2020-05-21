IGP stands by journos' families









Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has given monetary aid and Eid gifts to the families of three journalists who died in the line of duty during the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Two lac taka was paid to each of the families.





These three journalists are Humayun Kabir Khokon, City Editor of Bengali daily Somoyer Alo, Mahmudul Hakim, Sub Editor of the same newspaper and Aslam Rahman, Crime Reporter of Bengali daily Bhorer Kagoj. Additional IGP SM Ruhul Amin, on behalf of IGP Benazir Ahmed, handed over cheques to the families of the above journalists on Wednesday.

