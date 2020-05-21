'Bahrain assures no deportation of Bangladeshi workers'









Foreign minister Dr A K Abdul Momen on wednesday said Bahrain has assured that it would not deport any Bangladeshi expatriate workers from its territory amid COVID-19 pandemic.





Besides, the middle east country would provide legal status to those Bangladeshi workers who have been staying there as illegal, he said while inaugurating a tele-medicine advising call center named "Probash Bandhu" for Bangladeshi expatriate workers residing in Bahrain through a video conference from foreign ministry here.







During the video conference, Bangladesh ambassador to Bahrain Dr M Nazrul Islam said nearly two lakh Bangladeshi expatriates are now residing in Bahrain, a country of 15 lakhs own population. State minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and secretaries of foreign affairs, expatriate welfare and overseas employment ministries and ICT division were also connected over the video conference.





The Bangladesh expatriates can get health advice from 9am to 9 pm by making phone call to the call center to be operated by 12 doctors of Bahrain with the support of 10 physicians from Dhaka.





The Phone numbers of the call centre are - +8809611999111, imo no -01400611995, 01400611996, 01400611997, 01400611998 and 01958105020 and what's up no - 01400611997, 01400611998







