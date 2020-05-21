Fasting and self-criticism







Human Spirit or 'Nofs' that means lust, wrath, gluttony, alcohol, greed, oppression are the six sins of human spirit. There are three types of human spirit. Such as Nofse Ammara; Nofse Lauoama; Nafse Mutmainna. Nafse Ammara is a spirit which is attracted to sin or disobedient spirit. Nafse Lauoama is a spirit which is regretful spirit who commits sin for the sake of spirit; by the deception of Satan or commits sin for the sake of surroundings and finally seeks pardon with regret. Nafse Mutmainna means peaceful spirit who has no intension to commit sin and always desires for blessings.





Allah delivers regarding Nafse Ammara, 'Yet I do not claim to be innocent. The soul commands evil, except those on whom my Lord has mercy. Truly my Lord is Forgiving and Merciful' (Sura Yusuf) Allah addresses regarding Nafse Lauoama, 'I swear by the Day of Resurrection. And I swear by the blaming soul' (Sura Al-Qiyamah) Allah addresses regarding Nafse Mutmainna, 'O tranquil soul. Return to your Lord, pleased and accepted. Enter among My servants. Enter My Paradise' (Sura Al-Fajr) Nafse Mutmainna is the condition of relief from greed; it is the perfect relief or freedom. To become Mumine Kamil or perfect believer we have to control these sins.





Istegfar or seeking forgiveness if a different worship; for this committing sin is not mandatory. For example sins are forgiven by Oju (Purifying), Namaz (prayer), Roja (Fast), Hajj and so on; but committing sin is not pre-condition of these worships. Seeking forgiveness or Istegfar is one of the most favorite worship of Allah.





Therefore, though Hazrat Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi wasallam is sinless and pure but he seeks forgiveness more than 70 to 100 times daily. Like this, though prayer is the main and the best worship after faith, it is sunnat to seek pardon at least for 3 times after each prayer. That means seeking pardon is not after committing sins but after the prayers and worships. Like this it is mentioned in Holy Quran regarding seeking pardon after the Hajj that, 'Then disperse from where the people disperse, and ask God for forgiveness. God is Most Forgiving, Most Merciful.' (Sura Baqarah)





We perform one month fast in the month of Ramadan, can we obey this in rest of the months of the year? We perform Tarabih, Tahajjut, Israk, Chasht, Jaoyal, Awabin and other extra prayer along with five times mandatory prayer in this month; can we operate our life by prayer? We read Holy Quran and learn it along with in the Tarabih in the month of Ramadan; can we implementation the order of Holy Quran in our personal, family and social life? We should ask ourselves, how much truthfulness, honesty and purity we achieved in this month?





Leave Your Comments