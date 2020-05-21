Planning Minister survives car accident









Planning Minister MA Mannan's car has been hit head-on by another car on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Narsingdi's Raipura.





The minister was unharmed after the accident near Nikuthi bus-stand on Wednesday morning, the police said. Mannan was on his way to Sylhet to attend a programme. He later travelled to his destination by another car of his convoy. The driver of a Narayanganj-bound car lost control and the vehicle hit the minister's SUV, Mannan's chauffeur Md Neser told reporters. Mannan's car was badly damaged at the front and dented at the side, he added.



The driver of the car that slammed Mannan's vehicle was arrested, Md Shahin, sub-inspector of Raipura Police Station, said.





