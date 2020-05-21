29 BAF copters, 6 aircraft ready









Bangladesh Air Force has prepared six transport aircraft and 29 helicopters amidst the coronavirus situation to conduct disaster management operations after the cyclone Amphan.





According to an ISPR press release on Wednesday, Bangladesh Air Force has been providing assistance in dealing with any kind of national disaster.





Bangladesh Air Force is providing emergency air transport and medical evacuation assistance in aid to civil power under the Bangladesh Armed Forces.





The release said Disaster Management Cell at BAF Base Bashar and Ops rooms at all BAF Bases of the Bangladesh Air Force have been opened to provide necessary assistance 24 hours a day for pre and post-disaster management.







All these transport aircraft and helicopters of Bangladesh Air Force have been kept ready for quick inspection of the cyclone affected areas, assessment of damage and delivery of relief services. Cameras have been installed in BAF MI-17 series helicopters to capture photos and videos of the damage which will reveal the true picture of the affected areas and help to play a supportive role in post-disaster management.





Bangladesh Air Force is always ready with its manpower and resources to assist the Ministry of Water Resources, Civil Administration, PWD and Local Administration in dealing with any situation including quick rescue, relief and medical assistance.





Bangladesh Air Force has set up Barisal Airfield as a forward staging area to assist in post Amphan disaster management. Besides, plans are also there to distribut relief items in 1,000 suitable packets by parachute to the people of the affected areas. Bangladesh Air Force has always been providing assistance professionally in dealing with any kind of National disaster.









