Amphan weakens into land depression; Maritime ports asked to lower signal to 3





Maritime ports of Mongla, Payra, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar have been advised to lower local cautionary signal number to three as cyclone Amphan has weakened into a land depression, said a Met office bulletin.

Cyclone Amphan, over Jhenaidah district and adjoining area, moved northwards and now lies over Rajshahi-Pabna region and adjoining area at 06 am on Thursday as a land deep depression, it said.

It is likely to move in a north-northeasterly direction further and weaken gradually by giving precipitation.





Under its influence, steep pressure gradient persists over North Bay and; adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh and sea will remain rough.

Four deaths were reported from three districts after cyclone ‘Amphan’ battered the coastal region with wind speed of 160-180 kph at its centre on Wednesday evening.





Storm surge warning:

Under the influence of steep pressure gradient and the new moon areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakati, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the surge height of 04-06 feet above normal astronomical tide.





Wind warning:

The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakati, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola and Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience wind speed of 40-50 kph with heavy falls today (Thursday).

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.





Leave Your Comments