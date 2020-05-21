Freedom without responsibility may result in social chaos: FM to EU envoys





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has conveyed the European Ambassadors stationed in Dhaka that freedom without responsibility may result in social chaos and indiscipline.

For example, he said, in the name of freedom of choice, no one is allowed to open assault rifle to kill people in a crowded mall or at a public school, neither one is allowed to incite or provoke people with fabricated stories to lawlessness.

He said the government always considers the freedom of press as an important tool for effective governance in a democratic society. "There’s complete freedom of speech and media," said the Foreign Minister.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen held a meeting through videoconferencing with the Ambassadors of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the European Union Delegation in Dhaka on Wednesday and discussed the issue.

As the envoys raised the issue of freedom of press, the Foreign Minister agreed with them about the importance of ensuring freedom of press and freedom of expression.

He said there are nearly 33 private TV channels, hundreds of dailies plus a flood of online services which many countries even in Europe do not have.

COVID-19 in Rohingya Camps

On the issue of the concern of COVID-19 being spread in the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar, Dr Momen assured the Ambassadors that the government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that the pandemic is contained, and there is minimal spread of COVID-19 in the Rohingya camps.

On the issue of cellphone network in the Rohingya camps, Dr Momen explained that the functionaries would be able to access the internet and 4G services from their offices and accommodations.

The government has to downgrade 4G services in the camp area for security reasons to stop drug trafficking, stop trafficking of women and children, provoking people to create lawlessness and stop blue films, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They, however, have 2G services which is enough for day-to-day communications. Besides, for 4G facility, Rohingyas cannot afford to buy cellphone sets as these are 5-10 times more expensive vis-a-vis 2G cellphone sets.

He assured that the government would always protect the Rohingyas who have taken shelter in Bangladesh.

Dr Momen stressed that providing shelter to Rohingyas was not the responsibility of Bangladesh alone.

He called upon the Ambassadors to share the burden of providing better life and living for persecuted Rohingyas in their own countries or relocate and settle them in third countries.

Dr Momen said almost three years have passed and although Myanmar agreed to take them back, not a single Rohingya went back home yet.

He appealed to them to exert more pressure on Myanmar for their safe repatriation.

The EU Ambassadors reiterated their appreciation for the humanitarian gesture by Bangladesh for the cause of the Rohingyas.

Partnership with EU

Dr Momen reiterated that EU members are Bangladesh's longstanding reliable development partners and if they have any issue, they are most welcome to share those with the government.

He, however, reminded them that Bangladesh’s per capita income is around 2,000 US dollars with a density of population around 1200 per sq. mile.

"Our situation is different to that of the EU where their per capita income is around 50,000 dollars and density of population is as low as 15 per sq. mile. Therefore, one must be pragmatic," he said.

At the meeting, the Foreign Minister briefed the Ambassadors of the EU Member States about the steps taken by Bangladesh in addressing the challenges of COVID-9.

The Ambassadors appreciated the initiatives by the government to contain the pandemic, and offered helps of their countries in overcoming the challenge.

The Ambassadors informed that the EU would offer 334 million Euros to Bangladesh in the coming days, with 103 million or 1/3rd of that amount to be channeled through the Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance.

The Foreign Minister thanked them for the support, and emphasised that it is important to ensure transparency and accountability of the aid activities carried out by the development partners.

He said the countries should disclose publicly their spending so that tax-payers know where their tax money is being spent.

