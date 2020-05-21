Bangladesh sees further spike in coronavirus cases: New cases 1773 in 24 hrs









Bangladesh’s confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 28,511 with the detection of 1773 more new cases in the span of 24 hours on Thursday.





Besides, the fast spreading virus claimed 22 more lives during the same period , raising the coronavirus death toll in the country to 408.





Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure at the regular online briefing.





In the last 24 hours, 43 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 10,262 samples, she added.





Bangladesh has been recording an increasing number of cases over the past few weeks. The first cases were announced on March 8 and the health authorities confirmed the first death on March 18.





The confirmed coronavirus cases in various countries of the world are now 5,085, 504 while the death tally from the deadly virus climbed to 329,731 as of Thursday morning.





Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, is highly infectious and spread to over 213 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

