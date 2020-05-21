96 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rajshahi division









A total of 96 patients have, so far, recovered from COVID-19 as no symptoms were found among them in laboratory test for the second consecutive time in all eight districts of Rajshahai division Wednesday, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.





The report also shows 36 more people tested positive for the Covid-19 in six districts of the division on Wednesday, taking the division’s total number of reported cases to 485.





Quoting the report, Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said a significant number of 17 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day in Bogura district Wednesday, climbing the district’s total number of reported cases to 116.





The district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 31 in Rajshahi, 46 in Chapainawabganj, 89 in Naogaon, 48 in Natore, 110 in Joypurhat, 110 in Bogura, 19 in Sirajgonj and 26 in Pabna districts.





Following confirmation of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day isolation.





Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home hibernation so that the virus cannot spread further.





He said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 365 others kept in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 251 were released in the division.





On the other hand, a total of 1,022 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till 8 am today.





With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 8,767 at present. A total of 35,547 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).





Of them, 26,780 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.





Among the new quarantined people, 11 have been kept under home quarantine in Rajshahi, 588 in Chapainawabganj, 107 in Naogaon, 145 in Joypurhat, 68 in Bogura, 21 in Sirajgonj and 82 in Pabna districts.





Divisional Director Dr Gopendra Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.

Leave Your Comments