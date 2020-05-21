195 stranded Bangladeshis depart Canada for home









A special chartered flight carrying 195 Bangladesh citizens stranded in Canada amid coronavirus pandemic departed for Dhaka from Toronto on Wednesday night (Canada time).





Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada M Mizanur Rahman and Bangladesh consul General in Toronto Nayem Uddin Ahmed saw off the passengers and wished their safe flight at Toronto international airport, said a press release issued by Bangladesh mission in Canada received here this morning.





The chartered aircraft of Qatar Airways is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday morning (Bangladesh time) after taking an hour technical stopover in Doha, it added.





The travelling passengers include mostly Bangladeshi students studying in different colleges and universities in Canada, Bangladesh citizens who went to Canada on tourist and business visas and some expatriate Bangladeshis.









Bangladesh foreign ministry in coordination with Bangladesh high commission in Canada arranged the chartered flight upon request of Bangladeshi nationals who have been stuck there amid global lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.





On May 14, Bangladesh extended the ongoing ban on flight operation for the sixth consecutive times till May 30 to and from all European countries and the nations that restricted the entry of Bangladeshis to their territories as well as on all domestic routes over the coronavirus fear.





The government so far repatriated stranded Bangladeshis from different other countries including India, the USA, the UK, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea.





Other countries, including the USA, India, Japan, Canada, Australia, Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Bhutan, Myanmar and different European countries also operated several special chartered flights amid the flight suspension to repatriate their citizens from here.

Leave Your Comments