Bangabandhu Parishad introduces telemedicine services for all









The Dhaka unit of Bangabandhu Parishad has introduced free telemedicine services for the people across the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.





“We’ve created a healthcare network comprising specialized physicians of various medical branches and have been providing healthcare services to the people amid the coronavirus crisis,” Convener of Dhaka unit of Bangabandhu Parishad Sarder Mahmud Hasan Rubel told BSS today.





Alongside rendering telemedicine services, the Parishad has developed an app named ‘COVID-19 Self Test App’ aiming to supplement the government’s strides to fight the lethal virus.





Besides, different units of the Bangabandhu Parishad have joined the endeavours to make medical services available to the people.





Since the COVID-19 positive cases were detected on March 8 in the country, Bangabandhu Parishad has been working relentlessly to raise awareness among people to limit the spread of the virus, Rubel added.





The physicians, who are involved in telemedicine services include Lt. Cornel (Retd) Dr Kaniz Fatema Sultana, Dr Banga Komol Basu, Dr Bushra Jahan, Dr. A I Joarder, Dr Rathindra Nath Sarker (Robin), Dr A.F.M Muntahi Reza, Dr Nirmal Kumar Biswas and Dr Maloy Saha.





Other doctors are Dr. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Dr Md. Moshiur Rahman, Dr Md Ruhul Kabir, Dr Sanjana Sharmin Shashi, Dr Syed Muhammad Shahi, Dr Asad Adnan Upal, Dr. Shafiul Islam Shajib, Dr Afroza Akter Lucky, Dr Biswajit Barman Bijoy, Dr A B M Kamrul Hasan and Dr Dipankar Nag.





