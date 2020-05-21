Amphan affects around 20pc mangoes in Rajshahi









Around 20 per cent mangoes have fallen from the trees due to the overnight gusty wind that swept over the region caused by the cyclone Amphan in the district and its adjacent areas.





Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamidul Haque said the extent of mango losses caused by the natural disaster might be twenty percent here. But, the preliminary eye estimation may be some more or less, he added.





Meanwhile, the devastation of immature mango dropping from trees has created a fresh apprehension among the mango growers over getting price from the seasonal cash crop as many of them are dependent on it to lead their livelihood.





Faridul Islam, a farmer of Bausha village under Bagha Upazila, said the catastrophe has aggravated their sufferings as they were already remained in an awkward position with the mango output amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.





He said mango is one of the major cash crops in Rajshahi region as it benefits scores of people in many ways every year.





Officials said mango has been cultivated on 26,150 hectares of areas in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts where it’s expected to yield 2,44,000 tonnes of mangoes this year.





Mango groves were also nurtured on 12,671 hectares of land in Naogaon district where target was fixed to produce 1,61,242 tonnes of mangoes while in Natore district is expected to produce 56,021 tonnes of mangoes on 4,823 hectares of land.





Meanwhile, local district administration has taken a decision that mangoes from Chapainwabganj and Rajshahi will now be carried to Dhaka, Chittagong and other places of the country through trains amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation.





For carrying one kilogramme of mango from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka, it will cost a trader Taka 1.50 only while carrying the same from Rajshahi will cost only Taka 1.30, said DC Hamidul Haque.





The decision of procuring, transporting and marketing of mango from Rajshahi and Chapainwabganj to Dhaka and other places was taken at a meeting held at the office of Deputy Commissioner, Rajshahi Wednesday.





With DC Hamidul Haque in the chair, the meeting was attended by the representatives of various Courier services, officials of the department of Agriculture, West Zone railway officials, officials of Rajshahi district and Metropolitan police, mango traders and mango growers.





The meeting also took a decision that a required number of trains will move from Chapainwabganj to carry mango only.





Mango traders of Chapainawabganj will be able to carry mango through train to Dhaka at a cost of Taka 1.50 per kilogramme while the cost will be Taka 1.30 from Rajshahi. The trains will be halted in the stations near Dhaka to unload mangoes.





In addition to train services, the courier services from Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj will also carry mango to Dhaka and other places of the country, Hamidul Haque added.





