BREB took measures during cyclone ‘Amphan’









Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) took different measures during the severe cyclonic storm named ‘Amphan’.





With a view to saving lives and properties and ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the natural disaster ‘Amphan’, the BREB issued directives to its officials and employees.





According to Bangladesh Met office sources, Amphan hit the country's coast around 5:00pm on Tuesday and move inwards with gusts of up to 160 kilometre per hour.







At least 12 people were killed in seven coastal districts before turning into a land depression.





The cyclone is likely to move further in a north-northeasterly direction and weaken gradually, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.

