Chattogram cop dies within 2hrs of entering hospital; sample tests positive for Covid









Another policeman died from coronavirus while performing duties in Chattogram.





Md Mukhlesur Rahman, constable of Chattogram court police was taken to Chattogram Medical College around 3am on Tuesday with the tell-tale symptoms of Covid-19, but within two hours he was dead.









Posthumously, his sample tested positive for the coronavirus, said Subrata Banarjee, inspector of court police.





With the death of the constable Mukhlesur, a total of 10 policemen across the nation have died from the virus infection.









Mukhlesur left behind his wife, three daughters and a son.





His body was buried at the family graveyard at Tamta village of Shahrasti upazila in Chandpur district.

