PSF distributes food items among corona-hit people









Principal Shahjahan Foundation (PSF) distributed food items ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr among people affected by the COVID-19 at Kalikachchha Union under Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Thursday.





Principal Shahjahan Alam Shaju, general secretary of Shadhinota Shikkhak Parishad (Shaship), was present at the distribution program as the chief guest. Kalikachchha Union Awami League General Secretary Solim Uddin, ex-general secretary Mujibur Rahman, Amir Ali, Shaship president of Sarail upazila unit Kawser Alam Babu, general secretary Shahagir Mridha, Sarail upazila Krishak League President Shafiqur Rahman and Jahirul Islam Ripon were present, among others, on the occasion.







Principal Shaju said, “At the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasian, I have been working for the corona-hit people in Sarail and Ashuganj for over two months.”





He urged all to maintain physical distance and obey health rules.

