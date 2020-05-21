Huawei Launches ASEAN Academy to Empower Digital Talent and Nurture Digital Ecosystem









Huawei Malaysia on Wednesday introduced the Huawei ASEAN Academy, a dedicated training module set to empower digital talent in the region. In its commitment, Huawei aims to nurture 50,000 talents over the next fiveyears, spread across various businesses and technology sectors. The academy will provide more than 3,000 ICT courses involving 100 skilled trainers to nurture digital talent.



"The Huawei ASEAN Academy in Malaysia is the first in Asia Pacific region which plays an important role in ICT development towards digital economic growth. It is more than ever, to nurture and develop local talent to ensure that they are well equipped with the proper ICT knowledge to adapt to this ever-changing globalization landscape. The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) and Huawei have had a long collaborative relationship in ICT since 2001 when Huawei Technologies was first established, we hope to have more successful collaborations in the future between both parties to steer digital economy in the right path," said YB Dato Saifuddin Abdullah, Minister of Communications and Multimedia of Malaysia.



The academy's ICT training programs and courses are designed to target government bodies, industry professionals and university students, providing a holistic approach in growing the country's ICT ecosystem. It will implement established and diversified educational methods namely scenario-based and online live training, and overseas study tours. The academy also provides multi-dimensional solutions for different types of talent and levels of need to ensure that these solutions effectively match the current talent gaps for enterprises.









"As we all adapt to this new normal of social distancing, the importance of having a strong digital network and infrastructure is more obvious now than ever. The backbone of a strong digital network and infrastructure still remains with the people that builds and maintains such services for Malaysians to enjoy. The trainings and programs provided by the ASEAN academy will empower local talents to be future-ready and actively contribute to accelerating the country's digital transformation journey," said Michael Yuan, CEO of Huawei Malaysia.



Based on the industry requirements, the academy addresses pain points of the country's talent gap within the three core pillars which are ICT Industry Trend Guidance, Ecosystem Talent Enablement and Skill Improvement. The academy uses technology as a key enabler in skills and talent development to provide a solid foundation for the country's digital economy.



As a global leading ICT solution provider, Huawei advocates for an open, shared, ICT talent ecosystem that benefits all parties. The Huawei ASEAN Academy presents another significant milestone in Huawei's journey to develop local ICT talent and enable the digital transformation.





