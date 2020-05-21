COVID-19: Hasina’s leadership earns global praise









The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the world. World powers, including the USA, France, Britain, China, Russia, Germany, Spain and Italy have become the valleys of death due to the scourge of COVID-19. People across the globe have become helpless at the hands of a virus.





The global economy has been affected in an unprecedented manner due to the pandemic. Industries and factories have been shut, resulting in unemployment of millions of workers.





Bangladesh has also been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The country, with a huge population, was advancing in a rapid pace toward graduating to a middle income country from the status of a least developed country. According to a confidential report of the World Health Organization (WHO), it is feared that around 20 lakh people will die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh. The global health organization might have made this prediction considering the weak socioeconomic conditions in Bangladesh even as developed countries have failed to tackle the scourge of the virus.





In light of the global situation, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken all possible preparations to tackle the pandemic. The premier has sought cooperation from people of all classes irrespective of political affiliations to fight the global pandemic. Terming it a war, Sheikh Hasina has urged all to come together to tackle the coronavirus. She has expressed her firm determination to win the fight against COVID-19 like the Liberation War in 1971.





The coronavirus has been wreaking havoc in Bangladesh for over two months. More than three hundred people have already died of the virus infection. Tens of thousands of people have become jobless due to the impact of COVID-19. Mills and factories have been shut. The education system has collapsed. Thousands of expatriate Bangladeshis living abroad have lost their jobs.





The corona menace has put Bangladesh in distress. The government has taken measures to address the situation. Incentives worth one lakh crore taka have been announced to keep the wheels of the economy functioning. Medical arrangements have been made to treat corona patients. Despite inadequacies, the government has been able to tackle the situation till date. Efforts undertaken by the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have earned global praise.





In this grave situation, the role of the country’s politicians is utterly frustrating. Though there are over one hundred political parties in the country, only the ruling Awami League and its associate organizations have been working for the affected people. The activities of the BNP are limited to photo sessions relating to distribution of relief goods. The so-called civil society members who give knowledge every now and then are out of the scene. They are still in home quarantine though over two months have elapsed. None knows when their home quarantine will end.





It seems all responsibilities for saving the nation lie with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. No one else has responsibilities. It is heartening that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is alone leading the country in the fight against COVID-19. Sheikh Hasina has nothing to fear as she is the worthy daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







Go ahead, Desh Ratna. You are in prayers of the people of Bangladesh…









---- Principal Shahjahan Alam Shaju

