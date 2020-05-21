Corona-hit people get PM’s gifts









Poor people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have got gifts from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Sarail of Brahmanbaria district.







Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling Awami League lawmaker reserved for women, distributed the food items among the distressed people on Thursday maintain physical distance.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa, Advocate Joynal Uddin Joy, Alhaj Selim Khandaker were present, among others, on the occasion.





Sheuly Azad MP said, “These food items are Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s gift for the poor people affected the coronavirus pandemic.”





She urged all to pray for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that Bangladesh can reach its desired destination.

