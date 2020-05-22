Nushrat wants to get married!





Indian actress Nushrat Bharucha turned 35 last Sunday. At this time of life, she wants to get married. Recently such a buzz has been heard in the Bollywood world.Her mother was present with Nushrat in a recent interview. Regarding her daughter's marriage, she said that Nushrat will get married very soon.







We are pressuring her on this issue now. "We gave her a lot of time, now she has to listen to us," her mother told in the interview. Meanwhile, Nushrat appeared in the Q&A session with fans on Twitter on her birthday last Sunday. There a fan asked, "What do you want to achieve the biggest thing in life?"







In reply, she said, "I want to find a suitable person and spend the rest of my life with him. With whom I can build a family and share my own words."Regarding the love affair, Nushrat said, "Every time I introduce my boyfriend to my mother, I tell them clearly that he is my boyfriend. If our relationship lasts, I will get married, if not then that will not happen."





