



KritiSanon found gaining weight for her role in Mimi tough, and says she had to force herself to eat as she had lost interest in food. The actor gained 15 kilos for 'Mimi'. "We had to shoot the pregnancy scenes and Laxman sir was very clear that it was necessary to gain weight for those scenes because he didn't want the character to have a chiseled face," she said. "Since I have a high-metabolism, I knew this was going to be a task for me. I knew I had to increase my appetite and calorie intake, so I completely stopped working out, even yoga! I used to have poori-halwa-chana as breakfast and sweets after every meal. Though I enjoyed initially, later I had to force myself to eat as I had lost interest in food. In fact, when I used to not feel hungry, I used to eat a cheese slice," she added.



Leave Your Comments