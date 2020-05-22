Journo arrested under Digital Security Act







Shushanto Dasgupta, editor and publisher of local daily Amar Habiganj, has been arrested in a defamation lawsuit filed under Digital Security Act. He was detained on Thursday morning from Chirak-andi of Habiganj Sadar. A court sent him to jail in the afternoon, reports Banglatribune. Habiganj Press Club general secretary Sayedujjaman Jahir filed the case accusing four including Raihan Uddin Shumon, news editor of Amar Habiganj, for allegedly publishing 'defamatory news' against local lawmaker Abu Jahir, who is also a life-time member of Habiganj Press Club.



