Treatment centers opened for Rohingyas

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the government on Thursday introduced two treatment centers at Kutupalong Rohingya camp and Ukhiya Upazila in Cox's Bazar to treat the Rohingyas and the locals. -Agency









The government in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has formally inaugurated first two Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centers (SARI ITCs) of COVID-19 in Cox's Bazar for Rohingyas and host Bangladeshi communities there.





These two SARI ITCs, one located within Camp 5 of Kutupalong Rohingya camp and the second in Ukhiya Upazila, will serve the needs of almost 200 COVID-19 suspected patients suffering from moderate to severe symptoms, according to a press release issued by UNHCR on Thursday.





This is part of a broader humanitarian effort by all partners in Cox's Bazar to provide support to Bangladesh government in combating COVID-19 and to ensure capacity to respond to the clinical needs of those with the most severe symptoms. A total of 12 SARI ITCs will be constructed overall, with a capacity of approximately 1,900 beds for refugees and host community, said the release.







Additional resources and support including personal protective equipment (PPE) has already been provided to the existing national health care facilities in Cox's Bazar district as well as to primary health centers within the Rohingya camps. UNHCR will also soon complete the preparation of an 18 bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, with 10 ICU beds and 8 high dependency beds, as well as providing staffing, for those with the most severe needs, the release added.

