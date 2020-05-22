Coronavirus in Bangladesh: 1,694 new cases, 24 deaths reported in 24 hrs

Bangladesh witnessed further surge in croronavirus cases as 1,694 new patients tested positive in a span of 24 hrs till Friday, raising the total cases to 30,205.





During the period, 24 more people died from the fast spreading COVID-19 disease, taking the death tally to 432.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.





In the last 24 hours, 47 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 9727 samples, she added.

She also said that in the last 24 hours 588 coronavirus-infected people made full recovery in the country.

Bangladesh reported the record number of new coronavirus cases—1,773 and 22 deaths in 24 hours until Thursday morning.





Global situation





With the new coronavirus cases, the global coronavirus death toll rose further as it reached to 334,862 on Friday afternoon.

According to worldometer data, 5,208,836 cases have so far been confirmed since the virus was first reported in China in December last year.

Currently, 2,781,371 confirmed COVID-19 patients are being treated and 45,613 of them are in serious or critical condition globally.

The number of recovered patients is also rising as it was 2,092,603 on Friday which is 86 percent of the total cases, the Worldometer data shows.

The US has been the worst-hit country with the highest number of infections and deaths – more than 1,550,294 cases and 91,981 deaths.

Meanwhile, Russia has come up to the second position from infection as 326,448 people have already got the virus while the deaths remained controlled to 3,249 in the country.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11. Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

To cope with the worsening coronavirus situation, the government extended general holidays further until May 30. The public transport services will also remain suspended until then.

